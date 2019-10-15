Colorado Springs tree challenge to plant 18,071 by 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On Tuesday, Mayor John Suthers, City Forester Dennis Will and Parks’ Director Karen Palus kicked off a tree challenge, a nod to Colorado Springs’ long history of conservation.

The vision is to have tree-lined streets initiated by founder, William Jackson Palmer, nearly 150 years ago.

The goal of the challenge is to plant and track 18,071 trees by the end of 2021, the year Colorado Springs celebrates its sesquicentennial. To reach the goal, the city is actively encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to participate by reporting all newly planted trees through a user-friendly online form.

“While this one tree will make the city just a little better, what’s really exciting is that together we can accomplish even more,” said Mayor Suthers. “By our sesquicentennial celebration in 2021, our city will have 18,071 more trees, which will truly be a gift to the people that call Colorado Springs home now and for generations to come.”

City Forestry and Colorado Springs Utilities also teamed up to create a free online toolkit with tree care resources, including tips on what tree species are best suited for the Pikes Peak region, and the best times of year and places to plant. The toolkit and tree tracker are available at www.coloradosprings.gov/tree150.

For those who may not have a place to plant or would like to fund future planting efforts there is a tree challenge fund. Those donations can be dropped off or mailed to 1401 Recreation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.