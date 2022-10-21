(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will celebrate 60 years of partnership with its sister city in Japan, Fujiyoshida.

The celebration will take place Monday, Oct. 24 at America the Beautiful Park, and will feature a tree planting to commemorate six decades as a sister city. Mayor Horiuchi planted a tree in Colorado Springs in 2012. Two trees have been planted in Fujiyoshida by Colorado Springs mayors, including one in 2017 to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the sister cities relationship.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

At the celebration on Monday, a delegation of nine people, including Fujiyoshida’s Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi and his wife, along with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, will mark the long-standing relationship between the two cities by each planting a Japanese Lilac tree at America the Beautiful Park.

Colorado Springs has seven international sister cities:

Fujiyoshida, Japan (1962)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (1983)

Smolensk, Russia (1993)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (1994)

Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico (1996)

Bankstown, Australia (1999)

Ancient Olympia, Greece (2014)

The torii gate, shrine, and crisscrossed bridge were a gift to Colorado Springs from the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs. Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Sister Cities International was created at President Eisenhower’s 1956 White House summit on citizen diplomacy. Colorado Springs Sister Cities International launched in 1962 with its first sister city, Fujiyoshida, Japan.