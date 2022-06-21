COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s largest locally-owned bookstore is opening its first store outside of the Denver-Metro area on June 22 in Colorado Springs.

The 8,000-square-foot retail destination, located at 112 North Tejon Street, features an extensive selection of books from best-selling and independently published authors, a full-service bar and café, kids zone, and more.

The new bookstore is located in an historic building at the heart of downtown which dates back to the 1880s. The structure has always served the community and will continue to do so as Tattered Cover’s second largest store, after the iconic Colfax location in Denver.

Long-time locals may remember this iconic location as the once home of Bryan & Scott Jewelers, and later, Zeezo’s Magic and Joke shop. In 1918, famous Colorado Springs architect Thomas MacLaren redesigned the storefront and rear of the building. MacLaren, who is known for such works as the St. Pauline Chapel, and the Trianon, added features such as Van Briggle tile, intricate brickwork, and leaded glass transoms, which are still present today and are key design features in the new bookstore.







“Colorado Springs is just exploding and we want to be on the ground floor of it,” said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman. “When you come down here, the energy is everywhere, and tattered cover has a history of being in places like downtowns when there at key stages of development, so we just thought this was a great opportunity.”

The expansive store features an impressive collection of books, magazines and gifts. A dedicated kids section is home to a curated collection of children’s titles for all ages. Similar to Tattered Cover’s other locations, the new store will host special events which allow the community to celebrate a love of books and promote literacy across generations.

“Our goal is to just help people unlock their love of reading. Reading is one of the most beautiful things you can do and we have a book store full of book sellers who love reading and we want you to come and find your passion for reading here.”

The shop boasts a warm and friendly atmosphere which invites patrons to slow down and settle in, book in hand. Best Cellars, a full-service bar and café serves locally made Attimo Wine and craft brews courtesy of Fiction Beer Company, plus a full menu of coffee beverages and food offerings along with cocktails.

Beginning Wednesday, June 22, the Downtown Tattered Cover will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.