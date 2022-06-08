COLORADO SPRINGS — Workers at the Starbucks on Centennial Boulevard won their election on Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board.

The vote passed by a margin of 12-4, making them the second store in the city and the sixth store in the state to unionize. All six locations have elected Workers United International Union as their representative in the workplace.

“In my last year and a half working for Starbucks I have seen almost a 100% turnover rate,” said organizer Mick Magdaleno. “The working conditions Starbucks provided coupled with the absolute powerlessness to influence our working environment drove everyone to leave. But I’m glad I stuck through it. Finally having a union will give us the means to have our voices heard.”

As of today, workers have filed for elections to be represented by Workers United at over two hundred Starbucks locations across America. Throughout the summer, many of these stores will have the opportunity to vote for Workers United (a SEIU affiliate) to represent them as they fight to improve working conditions for all Starbucks employees.