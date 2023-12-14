(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint on Wednesday, Dec. 13, arguing that Starbucks closed 23 stores “because its employees engaged in union activities or to discourage employees from doing so,” according to a recent article by the New York Times.

Seven of the 23 stores had been unionized including a Colorado Springs location. The Store located on the corner of Brookside Street and North Nevada Avenue closed on Oct. 23, 2022. According to FOX21’s previous coverage, the union representing the workers said the closure date was one day before they were scheduled to negotiate with Starbucks. The Union said Starbucks claimed the closure was due to health and safety concerns.

According to the complaint obtained by FOX21, the matter is set to go in front of an administrative law judge of the NLRB next summer.

The NLRB is asking for the 23 stores to be reopened, and employees to be compensated “for the loss of earnings or benefits, and for other costs they incurred as a result of the closure,” according to the New York Times.

FOX21 reached out to Starbucks for comment on the matter, which released the following.

“In support of our Reinvention Plan, and as part of our ongoing efforts to transform our store portfolio, we continue to open, close, and evolve our stores as we assess, reposition, and strengthen our store portfolio,” commented Sara Trilling, Executive Vice President and President of Starbucks North America.

A Starbucks spokesperson elaborated on Trilling’s statement writing, “Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed, and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint.”