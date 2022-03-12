COLORADO SPRINGS — Several St. Patrick’s Day events are happening Saturday, March 12, in downtown Colorado Springs, including the 5k for St. Patrick’s Day Race and St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The 38th annual 5k for St. Patrick’s Day is back and kicking off the weekend events with a Saturday morning race.

Bring the shamrocks and your sneakers as the race begins at 10 a.m. downtown on Saturday.

Following the 5k, the cutest part of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities: The Leprechaun Fun Run! Beginning Saturday at 11 a.m., at the corner of Tejon and Bijou, watch little leprechauns race down Tejon street.

After the Leprechaun Fun Run, the Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day parade begins at noon on the corner of Tejon Street and E. St. Vrain.

The parade typically lasts about an hour to an hour and a half and hosts the biggest parade in Colorado Springs.

Click here for the list of all St. Patty’s Day Events happening in Colorado Springs.