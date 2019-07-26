Colorado Springs shooting range hosting fundraiser for families of fallen soldiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This Saturday, Colorado Springs’ Magnum Shooting Center is teaming up with the Special Forces Foundation to host a fundraising event for the families of the Fort Carson Green Berets who have died in combat this year.

Sgt. Maj. James Sartor, Master Sgt. Micheal Riley, and Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay were killed in combat this year. The soldiers were all members of the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson.

Saturday’s fundraiser runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, with 100 percent of profits going directly to the families.

The event includes shooting with Special Operations soldiers, raffles, a silent auction, Rudy’s BBQ, and more. Tap here for more information.