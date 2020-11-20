Colorado Springs selected as finalist for Space Command headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ Peterson Air Force Base has been selected as one of the six finalists for the permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, the U.S. Air Force announced Thursday.

Mayor John Suthers will speak about the announcement at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The announcement follows several months of evaluating criteria submitted by all contending communities. A final decision is anticipated in early 2021.

About 40 communities, including Colorado Springs and Aurora, submitted applications. The other finalists announced Thursday were:

Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Patrick AFB in Brevard County, Florida

Offutt AFB in Bellevue, Nebraska

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama

Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas

Space Command is provisionally headquartered at Peterson for the next six years, until the Air Force establishes the permanent base.