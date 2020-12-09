Colorado Springs Scheels aquarium stocked with hundreds of fish

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium at the new Scheels sporting goods store in Colorado Springs is now stocked.

FOX21 got a look as more than 270 fish from around the world were welcomed into the double-arched tank.

The aquarium is a major attraction inside Scheels stores, and will eventually hold more than 600 exotic fish.

Customers will be able to get up close and personal to the reef, and witness daily fish feedings from scuba divers.

The store is on schedule to open March 27 at 1226 Interquest Parkway. If you’re looking for a job, they are hiring for more than 200 part-time positions.