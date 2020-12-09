Colorado Springs sales tax decreasing January 1 as ballot measure takes effect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ sales tax is decreasing slightly starting January 1, as a ballot measure approved by voters in 2019 takes effect.

In the November 2019 election, Colorado Springs voters approved a five-year extension of the 2C sales tax, which pays for road improvements. The extension, though, is at a reduced rate of 0.57%, down from 0.62% currently. That’s a decrease of about five cents for every $100 spent.

The extension is set to expire five years from the date of implementation, on January 1, 2026.

When the reduction takes effect January 1, the city’s sales and use tax rate will be 3.07%. That’s in addition to county and state sales taxes.

The city said they sent a notification to all licensed retailers individually notifying them of the decrease, so point of sale systems can be updated to reflect the new rate. More information about the new sales tax rate can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/SalesTax.

The city said nearly 1,100 lane miles have been repaved using 2C sales tax funds since 2016. The money has also paid for concrete work on adjacent curbs, gutters, sidewalks and pedestrian ramps. For more information on the 2C program, including plans for 2021-2025, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2C.