City of Colorado Springs ring in summer

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs was “ringing in summer” Friday afternoon. Mayor John Suthers was leading the way at the Pioneer’s Museum.

It symbolizes the final school bell of the season and it also was meant to celebrate and thank health care workers and first responders.

“We were authorized to move forward on the day camps and the youth sports camps. Many of our partners out there are putting those camps into action,” said Karen Palus, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at City of Colorado Springs. “But the also Catamount Institute, UpaDowna, Kids on Bikes, many others are offering great programs and are available to the community.”

Another exciting activity starting back up in the Farmer’s Market held downtown outside the Pioneer’s Museum every Wednesday. June 10th will be the first day you can check it out. Palus says art will not be part of the Farmer’s Market until further notice.

Group sports and public pools remain closed but the city says they hope to have an update soon about possibly reopening these during summer.