COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs Subreddit has several users dreaming about improved public transportation systems.

The Subreddit titled “Budget and politics aside, what would be your ideal public transit project(s) in COS” spurred over 100 comments, many of which detailed a future where light rails, trams, bike lanes, and trolleys could usher commuters to where they need to go.

Although several ideas were presented, the most popular was the possibility of a rail stretching from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, all the way to Fort Collins. Similar ideas included a Front Range rail and a light rail in Colorado Springs proper.

The idea of a rail or similar type of transportation in Colorado is not new.

In 2017, Colorado was one of ten finalists selected as potential candidates for the Hyperloop One Global Challenge. Had Colorado been selected, passengers could have boarded a pod and moved nearly 700 mph to their destinations.

Proposed routes and times in Colorado included:

Pueblo to Colorado Springs: 6 minutes

Colorado Springs to Denver: 9 minutes

Denver to Greeley: 6 minutes

Greeley to Fort Collins: 9 minutes

Denver to Vail: 9 minutes

Although Colorado was not selected, it has not stopped residents from hoping for another chance at increased transportation methods.

In addition to the rail idea, others hope to one day see an entirely separate road system for bicycles, especially along the Powers Corridor.

Additional ideas include fixing timing issues with traffic lights in Colorado Springs, a shuttle to Denver International Airport (DIA), a trolley-only system at Garden of the Gods, and improvements to trails around the city.

Although the city has not released any plans to bring rails or additional trolleys to Colorado Springs, plans have been released regarding park renovations, service changes for Mountain Metro, and the ongoing Downtown Shuttle Project.

Do you have an idea, politics and money aside, that you would like to see come to life? Send it to us via the form below.