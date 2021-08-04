Colorado Springs residents asked to participate in transportation study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs residents are encouraged to respond to the ConnectCOS transportation study through Saturday, Aug. 8.

Participants will be able to share their thoughts on how to make Colorado Spring’s transportation network more safe, efficient, sustainable, equitable and connected for all residents.

The City plans to use the comments from this survey and other past input to formulate the new draft citywide transportation plan that will be completed later in 2021.

To share your feedback and learn more, please visit the ConnectCOS website.