Colorado Springs rescinds burn ban, restrictions still in place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is rescinding the burn ban that has been in place since August and replacing it with less prohibitive burn restrictions.

The change is effective immediately. Here’s a look at activities that are and are not permitted under the new burn restrictions.

The previous burn ban went into effect August 24, as hot and dry weather persisted across southern Colorado.

The burn restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The fire department said violations of the burn restrictions could lead to fines of up to $2,500, up to 189 days in jail, probation, or a combination of all three. Fires caused by violations of the order may be investigated as arson.