Colorado Springs protest organizers work to create lasting change

Today will mark the sixth day of protests in Colorado Springs in response to the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators say this is a movement about unity, equality, and solidarity. You see them and you hear them, but they’re doing more than marching and chanting. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went downtown for a look at how local organizers are working to create lasting relationships they hope will support positive change.

