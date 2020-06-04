Today will mark the sixth day of protests in Colorado Springs in response to the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators say this is a movement about unity, equality, and solidarity. You see them and you hear them, but they’re doing more than marching and chanting. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went downtown for a look at how local organizers are working to create lasting relationships they hope will support positive change.
Colorado Springs protest organizers work to create lasting change
