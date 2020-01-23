Colorado Springs power outage impacts nearly 2,000 Thursday

AP Graphic, Power outage affects thousands of customers south of Pueblo on July 19, 2019.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities worked to restore power to around 2,000 customers in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. There are a few intersections with street lights out.

The neighborhoods impacted were along Hancock Expressway between South Circle Drive and South Academy Drive.

About 25,000 streetlights help light the city’s parks, streets, highways and public places.

To report a broken or burned out streetlight:

For tracking purposes, the prefered method to submit a request is through the City’s GoCoSprings app and report the issue. You can submit the request online or download the app and manage it through your device. Under ‘Inquiry Type’ select Utilities and make note of the streetlight in the description. Send us an email with details about the location of the streetlight and the issue. Call customer service at 448-4800.

Installation, maintenance and repairs are completed by our crews. An increase of copper theft has made a tremendous impact on the cost of streetlight materials and repairs.

Who has right-of-way at a traffic light outage?

If you are the only vehicle at the stoplight, then you have the right of way and are free to go.

If there are other vehicles at the stoplight, treat the dark intersection as a four-way stop. Each driver may continue in the same order in which they arrived, the same way they would at a regular stop sign.