(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will once again team up with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to help provide gifts and toys so no family goes without the joy of the holidays this year.

“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”

CSPD said this is the 34th year these organizations have come together to provide for the community. There are three ways community members can be part of this program and help provide holiday cheer to families in need:

CSPD Donation Boxes

Toys for Tots donation boxes have been placed at each of the police substations and the Police Operations Center. The department will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens. Donation collections will stop on Dec. 16, 2022, to ensure proper time for gift delivery.

Toys for Tots Donation Boxes

Toys for Tots set up gift donation boxes throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County every year. To find a donation location nearest you, or to sign up for your location to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at: www.toysfortots.org

Apply for Christmas Unlimited’s Toy Distribution Program

You can nominate a deserving family or apply for Christmas Unlimited’s Toy Distribution Program, which allows parents and caregivers in El Paso and Teller Counties to pick out toys and gifts they think their child will enjoy in a store-like environment. To nominate a family and learn more, visit christmasunlimited.org.

Unsure what to donate? CSPD provided a list of suggested items, all must be new and unwrapped when donated:

Kids Teens

Toys

Books

Games

Hats, socks, gloves, scarves

Clothes

Blankets

Sports Equipment

Journals Sporting Equipment

Art Supplies

Games

Gift Cards

Jewelry

Makeup

Hats, socks, gloves, scarves

Clothing

CSPD added that officers will help identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide for their children this holiday season through their daily work in the community.