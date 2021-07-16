Colorado Springs police looking for man reported missing in May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since May.

Police said someone filed a missing persons report for 59-year-old Tracy Simpson sometime in May. There’s no word on who filed the report or when he was last seen.

Police said “all leads have been exhausted” and they’re asking for the public’s help to find Simpson.

Simpson is described as a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. A photo of him is available above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.