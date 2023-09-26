(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating one of its officers for accusations of theft, CSPD confirmed.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) dashboard shows an open investigation into Officer Robert Wachs for a violation of Colorado Revised Statute (CRS) 18-4-401, which pertains to felony theft.

CSPD confirmed to FOX21’s sister station FOX31 that a criminal allegation has been made against Officer Wachs for theft of city resources. CSPD also confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the allegation, and that CSPD is the investigating agency.

As nothing has been confirmed through the investigation, the allegations remain just that, and Officer Wachs’ employment status has not changed, nor has his POST certification, CSPD said.