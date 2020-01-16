Colorado Springs Police investigate assault at Sand Creek High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two students were assaulted outside Sand Creek High school, Wednesday morning.

According to an email sent out to SCHS parents, the assault took place around 9:30 A.M. in the visitor parking lot. The two students were attacked by a group of three people who took off after the assault. One of the attackers was identified as a former SCHS student by one of the victims.

“I appreciate the communication the school gives and the precautions they take,” SCHS parent Sophi G, said.

As soon as the school found out about the assault, they notified the D49 safety and security team along with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The two students hurt were given medical attention; due to confidentiality issues, their condition wasn’t disclosed by D49.

“Not really worried because it’s not as common here,” SCHS student Dylan Davis said.

As a precaution, SCHS faculty restricted access to the visitor’s parking lot, and extra security was enforced.

D49 says the assault was an isolated incident, and further updates will come from CSPD.

“I feel very happy with the measures they take, they go over and above to make sure the kids are safe, it doesn’t make me worry,” Sophi G, said.

FOX21 reached out to CSPD for information regarding the suspects, but have not heard back.