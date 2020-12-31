Colorado Springs police, fire chiefs receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Within the past week, UCHealth has begun giving out coronavirus vaccines to first responders. On Wednesday, Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders got their vaccines at the UCHealth administration building.

Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas, Police Chief Vince Niski, and El Paso County Undersheriff Pete Carey were among those vaccinated.

The El Paso County jail has been the site of a large COVID-19 outbreak. Carey said the sheriff’s office is following current distribution plans, and will prepare inmates when it’s their turn.

“We’re trying to lead the way, with the other leaders in the room here, to get everybody, when it’s available, to get them their shots,” Carey said. “And the inmates have their place in line too. So when that time comes, we’re absolutely going to offer that to them. We’re going to educate them about how easy it is to do, and how effective it is. So it’s just a matter of time to get everybody vaccinated. There was no script written for this, so we’re learning as we go.”

As of Wednesday, more than 22,000 people statewide have received a COVID-19 vaccine from UCHealth.