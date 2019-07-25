Colorado Springs Police Department helps local boy with autism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local family is praising the Colorado Springs Police Department after they have helped them find their 11-year-old son multiple times.

“I find him around neighborhoods or in Dollar Generals,” Officer Ali Steinhardt with Colorado Springs Police said. “He likes that store. I know other neighbors have taken him in,”

Hunter has autism and tends to wander and leave his home, often leading his parents to call the police for help finding him.

“He’s autistic, so he is mostly non-verbal and he doesn’t communicate, so people don’t know how to help him,” Steinhardt said.

Steinhardt said they received so many calls that she decided to do some research to see if there was anything she could do to help.

“I was going home worrying about Hunter, not knowing where he was and worried he would elope again,” Steinhardt said.

She found a product called AngelSense. It’s a GPS tracking device that is placed on Hunter’s body, either around his waist or clothing. It can only be taken off by a special magnet.

“They are specifically made for kids like Hunter and older adults, so they can live stream and track them on their phones and are able to see where he is right away,” Steinhardt said.

His mom is able to track him from her phone. Steinhardt said it only costs her about $30 a month to keep the app working.

“I can say to my knowledge since then (they have started using AngelSense) there hasn’t been any calls of him being missing,” Steinhardt said.

If you ever see Hunter around town, contact CSPD right away.