Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum wants to hear from the community about their COVID-19 experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — The COVID-19 pandemic is deeply impacting the community. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) wants to recognize that everyone has their own unique and important story to tell so they want to hear from you.

They are asking individuals, businesses, and organizations to share their COVID-19 experiences with us through the Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region from A – Z online exhibit, www.cspmstoryofus.com.

The Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region from A – Z

Since 2016, the museum has worked with technology partner, Kevin Knapp of Tierra Plan to build this online, interactive storytelling platform that encourages viewers to explore the history and geography of the Pikes Peak region from the comfort of their own home. Users can go to www.cspmstoryofus.com and click on a letter from A – Z and learn about the people, places and events that make our region unique. They can navigate dynamic maps that allow them to go back in time to understand how neighborhoods, businesses, climate, and transportation have shaped our community. The museum staff continues to create new themes and content which expand our understanding of the past and present.

How to submit your story

An important part of this storytelling project is collecting and sharing our community’s unique history. The CSPM will be using the Story of Us Y = You to collect submissions about our community’s COVID-19 experiences.

A portion of these submissions will be shared in this digital exhibit, under C = COVID-19. However, all the materials will be preserved as part of the CSPM permanent collection.

Learn more at: https://www.cspm.org/articles/y-is-for-your-covid-19-story/.