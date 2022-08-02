COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum(CSPM) is kicking off its Gift of History campaign showcasing its work in preserving and sharing Colorado Spring’s cultural history.

Pioneers Museum is hoping to raise $100,000 to support its exhibits, programs, and the preservation of the artifact and archival collection.

“Gift of History is a time when we invite our community to support the work we do. Engaging the public is central to our institution’s mission. We are excited to kick off this year’s campaign with a week of programming from Food Truck Tuesday to a Family Fun Day.” said Matt Mayberry, CSPM Director.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

CSPM invites the public to attend the following programs:

Food Truck Tuesday Tuesday, August 2 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Free; No RSVP Required

Lunch & Learn: How do you write a book about the place personality of Colorado Springs? Wednesday, August 3 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Free; RSVP Required

New Volunteer Information Session Thursday, August 4 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Free; RSVP Required

Making Memories Downtown History Stroll Friday, August 5 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. 5:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15; Pre-Registration Required

Gift of History Family Fun Day Saturday, August 6 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Free; RSVP Required

To learn more about the Gift of History campaign and programs at https://www.cspm.org/GiftofHistory