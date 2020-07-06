Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum reopens Thursday, July 9

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) will re-open its doors on Thursday, July 9.
Approved by the El Paso County Health Department, visitors can expect the following:
- Staggered opening hours will allow time for comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting. The museum will open from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. The CSPM will welcome 50 visitors at the beginning of each time block.
- All visitors are encouraged to reserve free tickets online at cspm.org to promote physical distancing by limiting the number of visitors.
- 20 tickets will be available for walk-ins during each time block and given on a first come, first serve basis.
- The maximum number of visitors allowed in a group is 10.
Upon arrival:
- Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors. If visitors arrive without a face covering, the CSPM will have a limited number available.
- All visitors will be asked to provide contact information to fulfill a requirement for contact tracing per the El Paso County Health Department. This can be accomplished upon arrival or through the online reservation process.
- Staff will administer temperature checks and safety questions outside the museum for all visitors.
- Signs will be displayed throughout the museum indicating traffic flow and encouraging physical distancing of 6 feet between groups.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.
- High-touch areas will be sanitized throughout the day with deep cleaning taking place between 2-3 p.m. daily.
- The following exhibits will be available to explore Pikes Peak Regional History:
- Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer
- Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project
- [Dis]Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed
- The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A- Z
- Cultural Crossroads: Highlights from the Museum’s Collection
- Any Place North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs
- From Paris to Plains: Van Briggle Pottery in Colorado Springs
- A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson
- City of Sunshine: Health in the Pikes Peak Region
- Beautifully Restored Division I Courtroom
- The following are not avaliable at this time:
- Beads, Blankets and Buffalo Children’s Interactive Exhibit
- Touchscreens throughout the museum
- The Museum Store
A reminder about online resources:
- Digital programs noted on the website’s Event Calendar at cspm.org.
- The Collections and Research area at https://www.cspm.org/collections/
- The Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region A-Z online platform at www.cspmstoryofus.com
- Enjoy numerous digital recordings of recent museum programming available on the museum’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPjQaXr0GUCTebJLUPyFxVg