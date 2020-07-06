Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum reopens Thursday, July 9

COLORADO SPRINGS -- El Paso County health data showing evidence of a spike in positive coronavirus cases, just over the last three weeks.

"Individuals are beginning to enjoy a lot of the activities of daily life. So, going out to be with friends, having family gatherings, shopping, going to restaurants, just all of these normal activities that we engaged in before the pandemic," said Kimberly Pattison, program manager for communicable disease and tuberculosis for El Paso County Public Health