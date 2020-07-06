Live Now
Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum reopens Thursday, July 9

Local
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) will re-open its doors on Thursday, July 9.

Approved by the El Paso County Health Department, visitors can expect the following:

  • Staggered opening hours will allow time for comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting. The museum will open from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m.  The CSPM will welcome 50 visitors at the beginning of each time block.
  • All visitors are encouraged to reserve free tickets online at cspm.org to promote physical distancing by limiting the number of visitors.
  • 20 tickets will be available for walk-ins during each time block and given on a first come, first serve basis.
  • The maximum number of visitors allowed in a group is 10.

Upon arrival:

  • Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors. If visitors arrive without a face covering, the CSPM will have a limited number available.
  • All visitors will be asked to provide contact information to fulfill a requirement for contact tracing per the El Paso County Health Department. This can be accomplished upon arrival or through the online reservation process.
  • Staff will administer temperature checks and safety questions outside the museum for all visitors.   
  • Signs will be displayed throughout the museum indicating traffic flow and encouraging physical distancing of 6 feet between groups.
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.
  • High-touch areas will be sanitized throughout the day with deep cleaning taking place between 2-3 p.m. daily.
  • The following exhibits will be available to explore Pikes Peak Regional History:
    • Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer
    • Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project
    • [Dis]Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed
    • The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A- Z
    • Cultural Crossroads: Highlights from the Museum’s Collection
    • Any Place North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs
    • From Paris to Plains: Van Briggle Pottery in Colorado Springs
    • A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson
    • City of Sunshine: Health in the Pikes Peak Region
    • Beautifully Restored Division I Courtroom
  • The following are not avaliable at this time:
    • Beads, Blankets and Buffalo Children’s Interactive Exhibit
    • Touchscreens throughout the museum
    • The Museum Store

A reminder about online resources:

