Colorado Springs Philharmonic musicians performing pop-up concert downtown

La Scala philharmonic cellist Marcello Sirotti performs in the courtyard of his apartment building, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform a pop-up concert downtown Wednesday evening.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater outside of the Pikes Peak Center at 190 South Cascade Avenue. It’s expected to last about a half hour.

The performance is free and open to the public. Seating is not provided, but lawn chairs are welcome. Social distancing must be maintained. No restrooms will be available.

The concert, conducted by Philharmonic Associate Conductor Thomas Wilson, will include a performance of Ode to Joy, in commemoration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday year.