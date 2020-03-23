Colorado Springs pedestrian in deadly crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, around 10:30 p.m. police were called to a traffic crash near Winters Drive in Colorado Springs.

When officers responded they discovered that the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed that 42-year-old Shanna A. Luther of Colorado Springs was walking westbound in the 600 Block of Winters Road in the lane of traffic when she was struck by a westbound Acura sedan. Despite life-saving measures on the scene and at the hospital, Luther died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Acura remained on the scene and was uninjured. There is no suspected impairment, and excessive speed was not a factor in this crash. At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is the first pedestrian fatality and fourth overall traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were nine traffic fatalities in the city.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.