Colorado Springs Parks & Recreation now accepting calendar photo submission

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has opened photo submissions for its Discover Colorado Springs 2022 calendar.

This upcoming, free edition will be its eighth, highlighting the parks, trails and open spaces of Colorado Springs.

Photos can be submitted by emailing calendar@coloradosprings.gov, dropped off or mailed to 1401 Recreation Way. All submissions must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The winning photos will be announced on or around Tuesday, Nov. 9, with awards presented to the chosen photographers.

The department would like to issue a friendly reminder to all photographers and hikers to please follow all park rules and regulations when capturing photos and leave no trace.

For more information, including photography and submission guidelines, click here.