COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is offering free admission for teachers this weekend.

The museum is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Weekend with free admission on October 17 and 18. Teachers must present their school identification at the door for their free ticket.

While timed tickets for the museum are usually available online, the complimentary tickets will only be available at the door, the museum said.

Tickets to the museum are $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3-12, with discounts available for seniors, first responders, and military members.