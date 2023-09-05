(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting renters to attend “Renter Rights 101,” a free informational session on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature Colorado Legal Services Attorney Clinton Albert teaching about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters. Other community resources will be shared as well.

This session will be offered in person and virtually at the Pikes Peak Library East at 5550 North Union Boulevard. Those interested can register ahead of time to receive a copy of the slides and event recording, however, registration is optional.

Those attending virtually can join without registration through Zoom. To call in dial (719) 359-4580, and enter Meeting ID 854 9271 1846 with Passcode 611354.

The event is part of the Renter Rights 101 Workshop series for 2023, produced in collaboration with the Pikes Peak Library District, The Justice Center, Colorado Housing Connects, The Independence Center, Silver Key, and the City of Colorado Springs Housing and Community Vitality Department.

The City said, attendance is free and language interpreters will be provided by request at no cost to the requestor. To request an interpreter for the meeting, please call (719) 385-5859 or email HousingAndCommunityVitality@coloradosprings.gov at least 48 hours before the start time.