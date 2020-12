COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Christmas Tree Project started by accident–when a family received 20 responses to a Craigslist ad for a free tree.

David and Michelle Fein got the family together to buy some trees to give away, not realizing how great the need was. Now in its 11th year, the project has gotten 36,000 requests from all over the country, according to organizers.

They can’t fill them all, but they made sure everyone who filled out an application for a tree got one on Saturday.