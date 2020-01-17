Colorado Springs neighbors meet to express their concerns over proposed road closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — A community meeting was held Thursday night about a potential street closure that is leaving several neighbors in the area unhappy.

The proposed closure is Mayhurst Avenue over by the Broadmoor and Cheyenne Canon neighborhoods.

The city wants to close off one part of the road so all the traffic would then be forced to take Cresta Road. The city said they proposed the closure after some neighbors complained of its safety but dozens of neighbors disagree.

Those who don’t want the closure showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns.

“I was in cardiac distress if they hadn’t gotten to me in three minutes I wouldn’t be here. the firemen saved my life,” one resident explained.

“We find it very valuable to access that area I think the residents find it valuable to access that area,” another resident said.

“Honestly trying to find that variable– closing that street might not be the answer — maybe some answers will work– but it’s not a mayors problem its a city problem,” a resident explained.

Another worry among residents is with closing the road will be a build-up of traffic on Cresta Road.