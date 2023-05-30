(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs was recently ranked #4 in the U.S. as a destination for hiking and open spaces.

The Manual published a list of the 10 best cities for hikers and nature-lovers, and as many locals and transplants already know, the mountain views and copious blue skies in Colorado Springs almost can’t be beat.

The Manual touts Colorado Springs as an alternative to the bustle of Denver, while still offering adventure in the nearby Rocky Mountains. The Manual gave Colorado Springs an overall score of 67.01% out of 100.

You might be wondering which cities even come close to beating home sweet home, so here are the top 10 cities for outdoor adventure in the U.S. according to The Manual: