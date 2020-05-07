Colorado Springs Municipal Court closed in May

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Municipal Court is currently closed due to COVID-19. The anticipated opening date is Monday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m.

Those who wish to pay a case in full prior to the re-opening of the court may do so online at https://coloradosprings.gov/municipal-court.

To reschedule a case, individuals may email the court at municipalcourtviolations@coloradoSprings.gov or call 719-385-5928. If using the phone option, individuals may need to leave a message and a clerk will respond.

For more information, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/municipalcourt.