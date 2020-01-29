Colorado Springs mother charged with second degree murder after fatally shooting boyfriend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Arrest papers reveal more information about a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday, January 28 around 12:08 p.m. at the Haven at Valley Hi apartments on Teal Court.

41-year-old Marcus Hardin of Colorado Springs was found dead inside the apartment.

Officers detained 30-year-old Erica Arellano of Colorado Springs. She was Hardin’s girlfriend. An arrest warrant for Arellano was issued Wednesday and she was charged with second-degree murder. She was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and her bond is set at $50,000. Her first court appearance is Thursday.

In the arrest papers, Arellano said that in the morning she was in an argument with Hardin about their relationship and he wouldn’t let her leave to pick up her kids from school. She told police Hardin held the door closed keeping her from leaving their apartment. She said he hit her over the top of her head with a “pre work out shaker bottle,” which caused her to fall to the ground. Arellano said he continued to hit her with the bottle until it busted open causing her to get wet then she said he repeatedly hit her with a fist. She told police she crawled away from the front door to the living room where she stood up and “just shot two fires” Hardin then fell bleeding and she called 9-1-1.

Hardin’s death is the second homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2020.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.