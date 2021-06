COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This month is also known as Bike Month, and to celebrate, Mayor John Suthers and his wife took part in the Beards, Bonnets, and Bikes event Saturday.

The event was held at America the Beautiful Park, and was part of the city’s 150th birthday celebration.

The goal was to have people ride like it’s 1871, and many brought out their best bonnets and beards.

The six-mile round-trip ride was put on by Kids on Bikes, kicking off the 2021 season of family rides.