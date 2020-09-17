COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his sixth State of the City address Thursday morning.

The address starts at 10 a.m. Watch live on this page.

The mayor’s office said he “will highlight the city’s resilience through trying times, both current and past, the pending arrival of the city’s 150th birthday, and exciting economic developments in Colorado Springs.” He will also recognize two community leaders with awards.

Suthers will give the address from The Pinery at the Hill. A small audience, along with members of the media, will be present.