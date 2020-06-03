Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers, Chief Niski speak about protests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Police Chief Vince Niski will hold a press conference Wednesday to speak about local protests calling for justice for George Floyd.

The press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Watch live on this page.

Protesters gathered downtown Tuesday for a fourth day of demonstrations. The protesters left around 11 p.m., after officers deployed tear gas outside the Police Operations Center on Nevada Avenue.

Niski also held a press conference after talking with protesters at the Police Operations Center Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also spoke about the protests Tuesday, saying he will not be joining protesters and will be using his leadership role by listening.

“We need to listen… to the voices of those who are crying out for reform,” Polis said. “We need to take action. And to those who are peacefully protesting, I want you to know that I see you – I hear you – I grieve with you.. and more importantly – I want to work with you.”