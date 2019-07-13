Colorado Springs man to run 106 mile trail run to benefit Native American reservations

Taking on the Manitou Incline is nothing compared to what Tim Gore will be facing.

“We are training for 106-mile run, I have coming up in North Dakota,” Gore said.

Gore’s run starts on July 27 and is part of the Maah Daah Hey Trail in North Dakota. The run gains 12,000 feet in elevation across the rugged and rocky terrain of the majestic Badlands.

“This run is an awareness raiser and fundraiser for One Nation Walking Together a local nonprofit in Colorado Springs, it serves around 40,000 different Native Americans in eight states across the west,” Gore said.

The run is also raising funds and goods for Native American reservations impacted by the 2019 “bomb cyclone”.

“The bomb cyclone affected the reservations in a lot more drastic ways than it did in Colorado Springs, it caused severe flooding wiping out a bunch of homes and people there are homeless,” Gore said.

The goal is to fill a large truck with food, clothing, furniture, and more to take to the Native Americans living on North Dakota reservations

“I come from the background of homelessness, poverty, and abuse and this gives me a chance to uplift others through my experiences,” Gore said.

He’s not doing it by himself, crew leader Mary Muncher will run part of the run with him. Muncher is also with Lululemon Colorado Springs, a sponsor.

“I think it’s amazing how you can do something in your local community that’s creating a national impact,” Muncher said. also asking for your help.

Gore is also asking for your help.

“We are asking you to donate to the truck that we are taking, this truck will have a lot of goods and hopefully feminine products that are really needed there,” Gore said.

To donate you can go to One Nation Walk Together located on 3150 N Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

