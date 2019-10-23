Colorado Springs man killed in crash on I-25 near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was killed and a woman was injured in a rollover crash just north of Pueblo Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 25 about 1.5 miles north of Pueblo. Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape was headed southbound when it went off the left side of the road. It then went back onto the road, rotated, went off the right side of the road, and rolled two and a half times, according to troopers.

The driver, 31-year-old Cimone Hill of Colorado Springs, was ejected from the car. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, sustained moderate injuries.

Troopers said neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers have not yet determined what caused the crash.