Colorado Springs man killed in Alaska avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Colorado Springs man was one of three overdue hikers whose bodies were found in the debris of an avalanche slide near Anchorage Wednesday.

Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of Thomas Devine of Chugiak, Alaska; Matthew Nyman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Edward Watson of Miami were recovered near Bear Mountain, about 25 miles north of downtown Anchorage.

The three had gone for a hike on Tuesday. When they didn’t return, they were reported overdue.

Troopers and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group began a ground search Wednesday and ran across what appeared to be a recent avalanche. The bodies of the three men were found in the slide area.