Colorado Springs makes New York Times “52 Places” list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The national recognition keeps rolling in for Colorado Springs. Our city is ranked #13 on the New York Times’ annual “52 Places to Go” list.

The 2020 edition of the prestegious list, which came out Wednesday, touts Colorado Springs’ new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, which is set to open this spring, according to the Times. It also mentions the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, which is set to open in the fall.

The Pikes Peak Summit Complex construction site on January 9, 2020. / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

For hungry visitors, the Times recommends Nightingale Bread at Lincoln Center, Four by Brother Luck, and the restaurants at the Broadmoor.

The Times’ travel desk made their selections by asking experts to suggest places “that seemed newly fresh and compelling.”

To make the cut, it is not enough for a place to be beautiful, amazing and culturally significant. It also has to answer the question, why now? Why this place, this year? The New York Times on how they picked the 2020 list



Colorado Springs is the third-ranked U.S. place on the list, following Washington D.C, which is ranked #1, and Paso Robles, California, which is ranked #6.

A view from the Pikes Peak summit in September 2019. / Brian DePalo – FOX21 News

“It is very exciting to see our City consistently recognized as the culturally rich, relevant and scenic destination that we know and love,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “But to earn this sort of honor on an international list, and especially on one that takes into account where our city is in this particular moment in time, is incredibly gratifying and speaks to the momentum that Colorado Springs is enjoying in 2020.”