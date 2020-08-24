Colorado Springs locals organize “Respect My Vote” event coming to Van Diest Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of Colorado Springs locals is hoping to make a difference by hosting an event downtown encouraging people to register to vote.

The event called “Respect My Vote” is happening on Saturday, August 29, at Van Diest Park from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be live music provided by DJShield, a performance from Tony Exum Jr., Art by Rizzo with Pencils in the Park, food trucks, and a voter registration opportunity.

Other partners include DeAndre Smith with One Body ENT and K-Land Community Cares.

Social distancing will be encouraged and masks and gloves will be on hand.

Organizers encourage people to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

Van Diest Park is located at 1520 Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

The group, called Be The Change 719, has hosted previous events such as community clean ups, and hopes to have more events in the future. Follow them on Facebook to learn about future events.