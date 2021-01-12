Colorado Springs libraries reopening for browsing, other services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting January 19, the Pikes Peak Library District will once again open its branches for browsing and other services without reservations.

PPLD said that while access and services will remain limited due to the pandemic, people will once again be able to visit their library during open hours to browse the collection, check out items, use a computer, or use copying, faxing, and scanning services.

Currently, patrons are required to make a reservation to use a computer, copier, fax machine, or scanner. No browsing is allowed, and holds must be picked up curbside.

The change takes effect January 19. Patrons are encouraged to visit the library’s website for more information and operating hours.