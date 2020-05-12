Colorado Springs libraries offering curbside service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All 15 Pikes Peak Library District libraries will start offering curbside service on Wednesday.

Residents will be able to return books and pick up holds without having direct contact with anyone else. Each library’s book return bin will also be open. The libraries will remain closed to the public.

Curbside service hours and procedures vary by location. Details for each location are available at ppld.org/curbside or by calling 719-389-8968.

Due dates for items that are currently checked out have been extended until June. Patrons can check their PPLD accounts for the new return dates. The library said all returned materials will be quarantined for three days before being processed and recirculated.

Residents can also still take advantage of the library’s online services, including a digital book collection and virtual programs. Learn more about those at ppld.org/remote.

