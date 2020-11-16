Colorado Springs libraries now open by reservation only

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Library District is once again adjusting its service model in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, patrons will only be allowed inside the district’s libraries if they have a reservation to use a computer. Patrons won’t be able to browse the physical book collections, but curbside holds pickup will still be available.

Anyone can make a reservation to use a computer by calling (719) 389-8968.

Library users can continue to browse the collection using the online catalog or the PPLD mobile app, pick up their holds using curbside service, and return materials 24/7 outside all libraries.

Online resources like e-books, movies, music, magazines, virtual library programs, and more are also available.

To learn more, visit ppld.org/COVID-19.