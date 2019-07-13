Colorado Springs LGBT PrideFest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — PrideFest is the official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride festival and parade!

Colorado Springs has been hosting this annual event for the previous 25 years to celebrate our diversity in society, as well as being Southern Colorado’s biggest LGBT+ festival and it kicks off today!

The city of Colorado Springs has officially proclaimed this weekend Colorado Springs PrideFest weekend. For the LGBT+ community, it’s essential to have this level of support from the community.

Entry is just $5 for the entire weekend of events with plenty of food, drinks, vendors and entertainment.