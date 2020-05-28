Colorado Springs launches app payment option for parking in downtown, Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be able to pay for parking on their phones.

The city has partnered with ParkMobile to offer contactless payments using ParkMobile’s mobile app. Mobile payments are available at approximately 2,400 metered parking spaces throughout the city, including in downtown and Old Colorado City. Drivers will still have the option of paying for parking with credit cards and coins.

The app will go live on Monday. That’s the same day the city will begin charging for parking again, after fees were suspended for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The free app is available for both iOS and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, the user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed, and touches “Start Parking.”

The app also allows users to extend the time of the parking session from their phones, without having to go back to the meter.

The ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in several other cities across Colorado, including Manitou Springs, Denver, Boulder, Winter Park, Telluride, and Steamboat Springs. It can be used at the University of Denver, the University of Colorado in Boulder, and UCCS. Beyond Colorado, the app can be used to pay for parking in more than 400 cities across the country.