Colorado Springs launches “adventure passport” to highlight 150 years of history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is celebrating its 150th birthday by giving us the gift of knowledge.

This past weekend began the 150th Adventure Passport Program, highlighting six historical places around Colorado Springs. The goal of the program is to get kids out with their families to learn about the 150 years of history that made Colorado Springs the city it is. The passport was designed for children in second through fifth grades, but all ages are encouraged to work together and complete the activities.

You can grab your passport at the Pioneers Museum or the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Once it’s complete, kids can trade it in for a free kiddie scoop of Josh & John’s ice cream.