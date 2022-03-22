COLORADO SPRINGS — Local Krispy Kreme lovers get ready because Colorado Springs’ Krispy Kreme has released its opening date.

Colorado Springs residents will celebrate the area’s newest destination for the beloved doughnuts on Tuesday, March 29, when Krispy Kreme hosts the grand opening of its shop at 5790 S Carefree Circle.

The new shop is approximately 3,505 square feet and will offer more than a dozen types of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts, including the Original Glazed® doughnut.

In addition, Tuesday through Sunday, April 3rd, Krispy Kreme will randomly surprise 120 guests with a “Celebration Dozen Ticket” that provides one free dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts every month for a year.

Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Known for our iconic doughnuts and premium coffee, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved sweet treat brands around,” said Kurt Kuyper, President of WKS Krispy Kreme. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Colorado Springs community and look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and delicious drinks, morning through night.”

The shop will be open seven days a week: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.